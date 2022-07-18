Luxury automaker Porsche India has reported a two-fold jump in sales, reaching 378 units in the first half of 2022. In the months of January and June 2021, the business reported selling 173 units. Porsche India said in a statement on July 18 that 167 Cayenne and 125 Macan, accounting for 77% of all sales, were sold in the first half of the year thanks to the launch of Porsche's all-electric Taycan and a strong demand for SUVs.

The Taycan came in second with 37 units, followed by the 911 Coupé with 27 units and the family-sized limo Panamera with 19 sales. According to Porsche India Brand Director Manolito Vujicic, the numbers show that the sector is rebounding and that demand for high-end sports cars has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

According to Porsche India, the company delivered more vehicles between January and June of this year than it did for the entire years of 2018, 2019, and 2020. With sales of 474 units, the company experienced its best year in 2021.

"July marks 10 years of Porsche India serving this region and there's no better way to acknowledge this than with our best ever half-year sales performance for the first half of 2022," he added.

Vujicic further said, "With the continued push towards electrification, we are heartened to see strong demand for the Taycan from day one, making it our third best-seller so far this year."

Porsche earlier said to have entered the used automobile market in India. According to a statement from the automaker, the Porsche Approved programme is now accessible throughout India with a full warranty on pre-owned vehicles for a minimum of 12 months, including access to the 24-hour roadside service.

Manolito Vujicic, brand director for Porsche India, said the programme seeks to keep more Porsche vehicles operating on Indian roads for many years to come.

He said that every used Porsche that is part of the Porsche Approved programme has passed a rigorous 111-point inspection. This increases the value of any model bearing the "Approved" stamp by requiring that every vehicle satisfy the standard of its original condition, he continued.

