Porsche India sales double in January-June 2022

Luxury automaker Porsche India has reported a two-fold jump in sales, reaching 378 units in the first half of 2022. In the months of January and June 2021, the business reported selling 173 units. Porsche India said in a statement on July 18 that 167 Cayenne and 125 Macan, accounting for 77% of all sales, were sold in the first half of the year thanks to the launch of Porsche's all-electric Taycan and a strong demand for SUVs.

