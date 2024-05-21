Porsche teen driver served 'pizzas, burgers' at police station after accident, says Congress leader: Report
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged on Tuesday that the teen allegedly involved in the Pune accident was served “pizzas and burgers" at the police station. He was quoted by News 18 as saying that “pizzas and burgers" were served to the teen at the police station following the accident.