Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.30 3.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.90 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.45 2.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.15 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 830.55 1.18%
Business News/ News / India/  Porsche teen driver served 'pizzas, burgers' at police station after accident, says Congress leader: Report
BackBack

Porsche teen driver served 'pizzas, burgers' at police station after accident, says Congress leader: Report

Livemint

Congress leader Atul Londhe reportedly said the teen allegedly involved in the Pune accident was served “pizzas and burgers” at the police station.

Pune news: The deceased were on their two-wheeler when a speeding Porsche hit their bike from behind. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Pune news: The deceased were on their two-wheeler when a speeding Porsche hit their bike from behind. (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged on Tuesday that the teen allegedly involved in the Pune accident was served “pizzas and burgers" at the police station. He was quoted by News 18 as saying that “pizzas and burgers" were served to the teen at the police station following the accident.

ALSO READ: Pune drunk driving accident kills 2: Teen Porsche driver gets bail on 4 conditions — 'write essay, work with police...'

He also questioned the lack of promptness from the police in initiating action against the accused. “Was there any political pressure on the police? People should get answers to this. All the police who handled this case should be suspended and strict action should be taken. Do other citizens get the same promptness and special treatment?" Londhe was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Pune Porsche accident: Minor accused caught on camera drinking in pub before accident | Watch

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also demanded removal of the Pune police commissioner in connection with a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons.

In an interview with ANI, Raut wondered whom the Pune police chief was trying to save. He said, "The Pune police commissioner should be sacked. Whom has he helped in this case? Two innocent persons lost their lives."

ALSO READ: Pune Porsche Accident: Father of Pune teen driver arrested in Aurangabad, bar owner also nabbed — All you need to know

He further claimed, “In the video, it can be seen that he was drunk, but his medical report was negative. Who is helping the accused? Who is this Police Commissioner? He should be removed or the people of Pune will come on the streets..."

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death, officials said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue