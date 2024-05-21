Congress leader Atul Londhe reportedly said the teen allegedly involved in the Pune accident was served “pizzas and burgers” at the police station.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged on Tuesday that the teen allegedly involved in the Pune accident was served “pizzas and burgers" at the police station. He was quoted by News 18 as saying that “pizzas and burgers" were served to the teen at the police station following the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also questioned the lack of promptness from the police in initiating action against the accused. “Was there any political pressure on the police? People should get answers to this. All the police who handled this case should be suspended and strict action should be taken. Do other citizens get the same promptness and special treatment?" Londhe was quoted as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also demanded removal of the Pune police commissioner in connection with a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons.

In an interview with ANI, Raut wondered whom the Pune police chief was trying to save. He said, "The Pune police commissioner should be sacked. Whom has he helped in this case? Two innocent persons lost their lives." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further claimed, “In the video, it can be seen that he was drunk, but his medical report was negative. Who is helping the accused? Who is this Police Commissioner? He should be removed or the people of Pune will come on the streets..."

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

