Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

NEW DELHI : The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday it is constructing a new integrated terminal building at the Port Blair airport and it will be ready by mid-2021.

The airport currently handles around 18 lakh passengers annually, said the AAI, adding that the new terminal building will be able to handle about 50 lakh passengers per annum.

"More than 65 per cent of project work is completed and the new terminal building of Port Blair is scheduled to be ready by the middle of the next year," the AAI said in a press release.

The new passenger terminal building will have three-levels comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor, the AAI noted.

"The lower ground floor will be used as a remote arrival, departure and service area, the upper ground floor will have an entry gate for departure passengers and exit gate for arrival passengers and the first floor (will be used) as a lounge for international passengers," the AAI stated.

"Considering the surge in the passenger traffic, the AAI has undertaken the work for construction of new integrated terminal building at the cost of ₹700 crore," it mentioned.

Inspired by nature, the design of the terminal is a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands, stated the AAI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via