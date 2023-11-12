Port Blair: Indian Coast Guard vessels rescues critically injured Philippines national
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, sustaining multiple fractures, from a cargo ship, officials said on Sunday.
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship, on Saturday, evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, after he fell from 20 feet into an empty cargo ship.
The patient was safely evacuated and brought to Port Blair for further medical management. Further details of the incident are awaited.
