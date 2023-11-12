An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship, on Saturday, evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, after he fell from 20 feet into an empty cargo ship.

As per the ICG, the Filipino crew had fallen from fallen from 20 feet into an empty cargo- MV Rostrum Cynic-- leading to multiple fractures. The injured person was evacuated on Saturday, they said.

"@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajkiran evacuated a critically injured crew from MV Rostrum Cynic on 11 Nov. The Filipino crew had fallen 20 feet into an empty cargo hold sustaining multiple fractures," ICG wrote on X.