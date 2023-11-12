comScore
Port Blair: Indian Coast Guard vessels rescues critically injured Philippines national

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, sustaining multiple fractures, from a cargo ship, officials said on Sunday.

Indian Coast Guard vessels rescued critically injured Philippines national after he fell from a cargo ship. (ICG/X)

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship, on Saturday, evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, after he fell from 20 feet into an empty cargo ship.

The Philippines national has sustained multiple fractures and was critically injured after the accident, according to ICG officials.

As per the ICG, the Filipino crew had fallen from fallen from 20 feet into an empty cargo- MV Rostrum Cynic-- leading to multiple fractures. The injured person was evacuated on Saturday, they said.

"@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajkiran evacuated a critically injured crew from MV Rostrum Cynic on 11 Nov. The Filipino crew had fallen 20 feet into an empty cargo hold sustaining multiple fractures," ICG wrote on X.

The patient was safely evacuated and brought to Port Blair for further medical management. Further details of the incident are awaited.

 

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Next Story
