An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, sustaining multiple fractures, from a cargo ship, officials said on Sunday.

The Philippines national has sustained multiple fractures and was critically injured after the accident, according to ICG officials.

"@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajkiran evacuated a critically injured crew from MV Rostrum Cynic on 11 Nov. The Filipino crew had fallen 20 feet into an empty cargo hold sustaining multiple fractures," ICG wrote on X.

The patient was safely evacuated and brought to Port Blair for further medical management. Further details of the incident are awaited.

