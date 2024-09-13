Port Blair renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, Amit Shah says decision taken ’to free nation from colonial imprints’

The Government on Friday announced to rename Port Blair as ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’. Announcing the decision, home minister Amit Shah said Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands' unique role in the same

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Sep 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Port Blair renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, Amit Shah says decision taken 'to free nation from colonial imprints'
Port Blair renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, Amit Shah says decision taken ’to free nation from colonial imprints’(PTI)

The Government on Friday announced to rename Port Blair as “Sri Vijaya Puram”. Announcing the government's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands' unique role in the same. 

"To free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as "Sri Vijaya Puram," the Union Home Minister said.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Home Minister Shah said Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in India's freedom struggle. It is the place that hosted the first unfurling of Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji.

Remembering Veer Savarkar, the home minister said this place also houses the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent India.

Shah further said the island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is today poised to be the critical base for our strategic and development aspirations. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPort Blair renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, Amit Shah says decision taken ’to free nation from colonial imprints’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue