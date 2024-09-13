The Government on Friday announced to rename Port Blair as ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’. Announcing the decision, home minister Amit Shah said Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands' unique role in the same

The Government on Friday announced to rename Port Blair as “Sri Vijaya Puram". Announcing the government's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands' unique role in the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"To free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as "Sri Vijaya Puram," the Union Home Minister said.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Home Minister Shah said Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in India's freedom struggle. It is the place that hosted the first unfurling of Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remembering Veer Savarkar, the home minister said this place also houses the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent India.