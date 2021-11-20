The portals of Badrinath were closed for the winter's on Saturday evening marking the end of this year's Chardham Yatra .

An official of the Devasthanam Board said, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri conducted the elaborate rituals that lasted throughout the day before closure of the temple gates for visitors exactly at 6.45 pm. Over 4,000 pilgrims were present at the temple when the closure ceremony was conducted on Saturday.

The closure of Badrinath marks the end of the Chardham Yatra season as it is the last of the four Himalayan temples to be closed in Uttarakhand. This year, the portals for Kedarnath Temple and Yamunotri were closed on November 6. Meanwhile, the portals of the Gangotri shrine closed a day before that.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt gen (retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness at the yatra being conducted successfully despite Covid restrictions.

Chardham Yatra was opened for pilgrims as late as in September this year due to the second wave of Covid. Only people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or carried a mandatory COVID-19 negative report were allowed for the annual pilgrimage.

Since the yatra began for devotees, 5,06,240 pilgrims visited Chardham this season.

As per the Devasthanam Management Board, over two lakh devotees have visited the four shrines this year till October 22.

