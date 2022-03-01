Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Portals of Kedarnath temple to open for devotees on 6 May

Portals of Kedarnath temple to open for devotees on 6 May

Snow-covered Kedarnath temple complex after fresh snowfall
1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Livemint

  • The temple was shut on 6 November for six months during the winter season
  • Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham'

The portals of Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand will open for devotees this year at 6.25 am on 6 May, reported news agency PTI.

The temple was shut on 6 November for six months during the winter season. 

The date and timing for the opening of the Himalayan temple dedicated to lord Shiva were announced after a brief religious ceremony held at Omkareshwar temple on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on Tuesday.           

Kedarnath chief priest Rawal Bhimashankar Ling and Badri-Kedar Mandir Samiti president Ajendra Ajay were present on the occasion. 

The temple gates will be thrown open in Vrishchik Lagna, Badri-Kedar temple committee official Harish Gaud said.

Omkareshwar temple of Ukhimath is where Kedarnath is worshipped during winter when the gates of the Himalayan temple remain closed due to snowbound conditions in the area.            

The panchmukhi (five faced) idol of lord Shiva will leave in an ornate palanquin decorated with flowers from the Omkareshwar temple here for Kedarnath on 2 May, Gaud said.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the eighth century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya.

