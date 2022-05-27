Portfolio managers are advised to resume work from office: APMI

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI), which was incorporated on 31st December 2021, advise all registered portfolio managers to instruct their staff to resume working from offices
This is following a meeting of members of APMI (the current Board of Directors & the Principal Officer of APMI) with SEBI last week. Talking about this, Rashim Bagga, Principal Officer, Association of Portfolio Managers in India, said “in addition to various other discussions the practice of ‘work from home’ (WFH) enabled as a COVID-19 protocol came up during the discussion (with SEBI). Considering recent incidents reported in the mutual fund industry, the implications of continuing WFH for the critical functions of the PMS industry like investments, dealing, operations, compliance and risk management were also discussed in detail."
Post discussions with Sebi, APMI advised all registered portfolio managers to instruct their staff to resume working from offices. “Additionally, the work from home flexibility given to employees and those handling critical functions like investments, dealing, operations, compliance & risk management etc. may be withdrawn. This must be implemented at the earliest, but not later than June 10, 2022," as per APMI.
Further, all the individual PMS firms are advised and expected to continue to follow the COVID-19 protocol to safeguard the health of their employees.
Through this advisory, the Principal Officer of APMI also requested portfolio managers to complete the APMI membership process. APMI was formed, as per Bagga, for enabling organised communication from regulatory to the industry and vice versa, for representation of the industry and its stakeholders with various government and regulatory agencies and for standardisation of basic practices an industry body akin to the Association of Mutual Funds in India be formed.
The core group involved in this exercise included representatives of some of the largest portfolio managers in the country like UTI, ASK, Motilal Oswal, White Oak, Invesco, Marcellus, NJ, Abakkus, HDFC, Kotak and Aequitas which together manage a vast majority of the industry assets.
