Portfolio managers are advised to resume work from office: APMI

This is following a meeting of members of APMI (the current Board of Directors & the Principal Officer of APMI) with SEBI last week. Talking about this, Rashim Bagga, Principal Officer, Association of Portfolio Managers in India, said “in addition to various other discussions the practice of ‘work from home’ (WFH) enabled as a COVID-19 protocol came up during the discussion (with SEBI). Considering recent incidents reported in the mutual fund industry, the implications of continuing WFH for the critical functions of the PMS industry like investments, dealing, operations, compliance and risk management were also discussed in detail."