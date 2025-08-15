Portion of Delhi's heritage Humayun's Tomb collapses, many feared trapped

At least eight or nine people are feared trapped, fire officials said on Friday, as a portion of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed amid heavy rain.

According to a report by news wire PTI quoting a Delhi Fire Services official, the department received a call regarding the falling of a portion of the historic Humayun's Tomb at around 4:30 pm on Friday, Independence Day.

The official said that eight to nine individuals are feared trapped under the debris. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Humayun's Tomb is a mid-16th Century mausoleum that is frequented by tourists.

Portion of room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapses Meanwhile, a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located in the Nizamuddin area, also collapsed, according to Police and Fire department personnel, reported ANI.

The area has been cordoned off following the incident.

Visuals from the site of the incident show National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conducting a search operation following the collapse of the roof of a room in the dargah premises.

So far, 11 people have been rescued from the site of the incident, reported ANI.

