Ports Ministry issues addendum to promote ‘Waste to Wealth’ in dredging sector4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The department announced dredging guidelines for major ports in 2021 to ascertain estimation of project cost, based on acceptable international standards by Major Port
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued addendum to promote ‘Waste to Wealth’ in the dredging sector for major ports. This would make provision for use of dredging material in bidding process with necessary clearance from the authorities, a government release said on Friday.
