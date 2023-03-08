'Pose next level hai': Nagaland BJP chief's praise for Rahul Gandhi precedes a taunt3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- Nagaland's minister and state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along praised Rahul Gandhi's picture posted by the official handle of the Congress on Twitter.
- He followed that with a rather sarcastic sneer at the Congress leader
Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has been facing the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his statements made during the week long tour of the Congress leader in United Kingdom. The statements made suring a speech at the British Parliament, at Cmabridge University and several other congregations had compelled BJP leaders to point out at Sonia Gandhi and say that she should ‘control her son’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×