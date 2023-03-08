Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has been facing the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his statements made during the week long tour of the Congress leader in United Kingdom. The statements made suring a speech at the British Parliament, at Cmabridge University and several other congregations had compelled BJP leaders to point out at Sonia Gandhi and say that she should ‘control her son’.

Amid such rancorous exchange between the two rival parties in India, Nagaland's minister and state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along praised Rahul Gandhi's picture posted by the official handle of the Congress on Twitter.

The picture has Rahul Gandhi clad in a well-fitted suit, hands in the pockets, posing for the photo as he attended an interactive session at the Chatham House in London.

Tamjen Imna Along commented on the picture, “मानना पड़ेगा, Photo तो अच्छी आई 👍 Confidence और Pose भी Next Level हैं 👌".

मानना पड़ेगा,

Photo तो अच्छी आई 👍



Confidence और Pose भी Next Level हैं 👌 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 7, 2023

The Nagaland BJP chief is known for his witty comments on social media. He has earlier caught attention of his followers with his witty comments about his eyes and at several other occasions.

However, a hint of sarcasm in what seemed like a blatant praise was later understood, when he Along took to micro-blogging site Twitter where he posted a screenshot of the Congress' tweet and another infographic that had the caption that Congress attached with the picture of Rahul Gandhi.

To put things in context, Congress had captioned the picture of Rahul Gandhi, “Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone."

Later, Along made another post implying that the caption with the photo was not original.

कम से कम Caption तो खुद लिखा करो 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YvHUyfKGZF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 8, 2023

Tamjen Imna Along's praise then jibe at Rahul Gandhi joins the plethora of scornful remarks BJP leaders have made against Gandhi's statements in the UK. The saffron party leader have maintained that Gandhi, who recently concluded his Bharat Jodo Yatra, has insulted India in foreign soil.

In his speeches that Rahul Gandhi made in London at different programmes, he talked about India, RSS, the India-China issue.

During his speech in the British Parliament, Gandhi had said that ‘mikes in Indian Parliament are silenced’ for the Opposition, citing the questions on Adani-Hindenburg row that the Congress leader posed at Prime Miniter Narendra Modi int he parliament.

Countering this statement, the BJP cited Parliament attendance figures of Rahul Gandhi and said his attendance is way lower than the national average and the Kerala average. “Rahul Gandhi is like an errant schoolboy who, when asked by his teacher where’s his homework, blithely lies: The dog ate my homework," BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is like an errant schoolboy who, when asked by his teacher where’s his homework, blithely lies: The dog ate my homework.



Thread. https://t.co/uI4HGUmSfh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 7, 2023

During his speech at the British Parliament, Gandhi also sought foreign intervention to fix democracy issues in India, but later said ‘they were internal issues and needed in-house solutions."

Gandhi also said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was built along the lines of 'Muslim Brotherhood" drawing a lot of flak from communal reservists. "You can call it a secret society. It’s built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood and the idea is to use the democratic contest to come to power and then subvert the democratic contest afterwards," Rahul Gandhi had said.