Poshan Vatikas set up at Anganwadi Centres

More than 1.5 lakh events on retrofitting Poshan Vatikas have been reported, and 75,000 sensitization camps have been conducted to promote millets and backyard kitchen gardens, the ministry of women and child development said in a statement.
New Delhi: Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Ayush together have set up Poshan Vatikas at 4.37 lakh Anganwadi Centres.
The ministry has also planted 1.10 lakh medicinal saplings across selected districts in six states. Under the ongoing Poshan Maah 2022, activities for setting up nutri-gardens or retro-fitting Poshan Vatikas with backyard poultry/fishery units are being carried out across the country.
To replicate the model of Poshan Vatikas at/around new AWCs, close to 40 thousand land identification drives for nutri-gardens/Poshan Vatikas have also been reported under Poshan Maah so far.
Launched in March 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Poshan Abhiyaan aims to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The Abhiyaan is a key component of Mission Poshan 2.0 which seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity.
