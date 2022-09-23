Poshan Vatikas set up at Anganwadi Centres

Launched in March 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Poshan Abhiyaan aims to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The Abhiyaan is a key component of Mission Poshan 2.0 which seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity.