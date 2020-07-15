Positive news on initial trials of the University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine that has been licensed to AstraZeneca could be announced as soon as Thursday, ITV's political editor Robert Peston said, citing a source. The project has started Phase III of the human trials to assess how the vaccine works in a large number of people over the age of 18, but has yet to report Phase I trial results.

The developers of the vaccine earlier this month said they are encouraged by the immune response they have seen in trials so far.

"I am hearing there will be positive news soon (perhaps tomorrow) on initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca," Peston said in a blog post.

"Apparently the vaccine is generating the kind of antibody and T-cell (killer cell) response that the researchers would hope to see."

AstraZeneca Plc climbed 5% in London after ITV.com reported that The Lancet medical journal is due to release positive news on the vaccine the company is developing with University of Oxford researchers.

He tweeted: "Positive news is coming on Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is generating the kind of antibody and T-cell (killer cell) response that the researchers would hope to see, I understand. Details soon in ⁦⁦@TheLancet."

Another vaccine maker Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a late stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27. Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study locations, all in the United States.

Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine produced antibodies to the coronavirus in all patients tested in an initial safety trial, US government researchers said on Tuesday.

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus today said it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine. In the human trials, Zydus will enrol over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.

