Positivity rate in two out of five districts still exceeds 5%

As the second wave ebbs, the focus of local authorities now shifts to meeting two quantitative conditions set by the centre as the baseline for districts to ease restrictions. These are a test positivity rate (TPR) --covid-positive tests as a share of total tests--of below 5% and vaccination of 70% of the vulnerable population. Government data on TPR shows that while the number of districts meeting the 5% norm is progressively increasing, two-fifths of districts are still above it. This suggests significant unlocking will take time and will be gradual. Among these 286 districts, 157 registered above 1,000 cases in each of the past two weeks.