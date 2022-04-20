NEW DELHI: Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre of Power System Operation Corp. Ltd. (Posoco) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT D), to encourage research on issues related to India’s power sector and strengthen interaction between the academia and industry.

The objectives of the partnership are to strengthen academia-industry interaction, with goals of knowledge sharing and capacity building through collaboration, encourage research on issues related to the India’s power sector like data sciences or data analytics, ancillary services for grid operations, short term demand and RE forecasting using artificial intelligence and machine learning, dynamic security assessment, phasor measurement, unit analytics, among others.

State-owned Posoco is responsible for secure, integrated operations of the national electricity grid. It comprises five regional load despatch centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

India is looking to boost its clean energy focus, with the government targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and intermediate goals through 2030.