Home >News >India >Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out: Maharashtra minister on Mumbai power cut
A man and a child look at a local train stranded due to a major power cut in several areas after grid failure in Mumbai on October 12, 2020. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out: Maharashtra minister on Mumbai power cut

1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that a technical committee is being formed, and an interim report will come within a week
  • A rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai on Monday, halting local train services

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said that the possibility of foul play or sabotage cannot be ruled out in the power outage incident of Maharashtra. “The possibility of foul play/sabotage can’t be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Monday," Raut said in a tweet.

He said that a technical committee is being formed, and an interim report will come within a week. Action will then immediately be taken, based on the interim report.

A rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai on Monday, halting local train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Trains services took two and half hours to resume operations. The major grid failure hit the water supply, traffic signals stopped working which led to chaos on roads.

Power outages were reported from suburbs like Thane, Panvel, Dombivili and Kalyan as well, along with those in the island city and the suburbs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a high- level meeting on October 12 evening and ordered an immediate probe into the power outage incident.

The city and the adjoining areas had last seen a massive power outage in June 2018 due to a technical glitch and also led to sustained period of load-shedding for some consumers.

