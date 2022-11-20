Post COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh witnesses 3 times tourists' footfall in 2022

Post COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh witnesses 3 times tourists' footfall in 20222 min read . 02:49 PM IST
- Himachal Pradesh witnessed the arrival of 1.28 crore tourists, including 28,232 foreigners, between 1 January 1 and 31 October.
Following the decrease in the COVID-19 induced lockdown, tourism in Himachal Pradesh surged by over three times in 2022 till 31 October in comparison to the corresponding year-ago period.
Himachal Pradesh witnessed the arrival of 1.28 crore tourists, including 28,232 foreigners, between 1 January 1 and 31 October, says data procured from the Tourism department.
The hill state witnessed the footfall of 41.03 lakh tourists in the corresponding year-ago period, showed the data, adding that the tourism and allied industry suffered huge losses as tourist inflow dropped 81 per cent year-on-year in 2020 during the pandemic.
In 2020, the tourist arrivals plunged to 32.13 lakh from 1.72 crore in 2019, but marginally recovered to 56.37 lakh in 2021.
In 2022, the maximum number of tourists -- 20.63 lakh -- visited in June, while January recorded the lowest footfall at 7.69 lakh.
According to the data, in the first 10 months of 2022 tourist arrivals in the twin districts of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti accounted for 23.8 per cent of the total footfall. It witnessed the footfall of 30.4 lakh tourists.
The Atal Tunnel -- an all-weather road beneath the 13,058-foot-high mountain in Rohtang Pass -- has emerged as a tourist hotspot, while Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti also saw visitors making a beeline.
"People who were struck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak have now started moving out. Aggressive marketing by the Tourism department in vernacular languages in states such as Gujarat from where the tourist inflow was less has helped increasing footfall," PTI quoted HPTDC's managing director Amit Kashyap as saying.
He cited television channels and multiplexes and short videos on social media for the rise in tourist inflow in the state's unexplored destinations in 12 districts.
"We are hopeful of touching the pre-Covid tourist inflow figures by the year-end as November and December are peak tourist seasons. However, the number of foreign tourists is yet to pick up," he said.
Among the main attractions of the state included snowfall, gondolas in Solang, igloo stays in Hamta, winter sports in and around Manali, skiing and snowboarding.
Dharamsala, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, is a popular tourist location while Shimla, with its British architecture, is famous as the "Queen of the hills", and Kullu-Manali is known for snow and adventure sports.
With PTI inputs.
