Post covid world seen pluralistic, India to make a difference: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI : Covid-19 has redefined concepts of security and globalization, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar has said, adding the post pandemic world “will be more multi-polar, pluralistic and rebalanced" with India playing a role in making a difference.

In an article in the latest edition of the Newsweek magazine, titled “Reimagining Diplomacy in the Post-COVID World: An Indian Perspective," Jaishankar said the world was conditioned to think of globalization in economic terms -- trade, finance, services, communication, technology and mobility

“This expresses the interdependence and interpenetration of our era," the minister said but argued that “real globalization is more about pandemics, climate change and terrorism. They must constitute the core of diplomatic deliberations. As we saw in 2020, overlooking such challenges comes at a huge cost."

Stating that the pandemic had “redefined our understanding of security," the minister said that till recently, “nations thought largely in military, intelligence, economic, and perhaps, cultural terms. Today, they will not only assign greater weight to health security but increasingly worry about trusted and resilient supply chains."

The “stresses" of the pandemic have brought out “the fragility of our current situation," he said adding that “additional engines of growth are needed to de-risk the global economy, as indeed is more transparency and market-viability."

These could be seen as comments in the back drop of China closing production chains with the detection of covid-19 in the country throwing dependent industries across the globe into turmoil in the early days of the pandemic. Emerging from its hard lockdown in April-May last year, India had unveiled a series of economic measures to strengthen manufacturing at home to make the country self reliant as well as plug into global supply chains.

In his opinion piece, the minister pointed out that “multilateral institutions" too had not “come out well from this experience."

“Quite apart from controversies surrounding them, there was not even a pretense of a collective response to the most serious global crisis since 1945. This is cause for serious introspection. Reforming multilateralism is essential to creating effective solutions," the minister said.

The reference was to the UN Security Council – the most powerful arm of the United Nations -- not being able to come out with a response or a plan of action to tackle the pandemic. This was seen as thanks largely to China and the US being at odds with each other over the origins of covid-19 and the spread of the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) was also seen as slow in designating covid-19 as a pandemic, under pressure reportedly from China, which resulted in governments across the world not putting up steps in time to protect their countries.

As the global economy recovers from the pandemic and “as smart manufacturing and the knowledge economy take deeper root, the need for trusted talent will surely grow," the minister said. “Facilitating its movement through diplomacy is in the global interest," he wrote. Previously, Jaishankar has argued for pacts for the mobility of skilled Indians to Europe and other destinations across the world.

In his piece, the minister also outlined the steps taken by India to tackle the challenges of climate change and terrorism.

“As a central participant in reaching the Paris agreement, India has stood firm with regard to combating climate change. Its renewable energy targets have multiplied, its forest cover has grown, its bio-diversity has expanded and its focus on water utilization has increased," the minister said in his piece. “Practices honed at home are now applied to its development partnerships in Africa and elsewhere. By example and energy, Indian diplomacy is leading the way, including through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure initiatives," he pointed out.

On terrorism, the minister pointed out that the challenge of countering this and radicalization was “also a formidable one."

“As a society, long subjected to cross-border terrorist attacks, India has been active in enhancing global awareness and encouraging coordinated action. It will be a major focus in India's diplomacy as a non-permanent member of the Security Council and in forums like FATF (the Paris based Financial Action Task Force) and the G20," he said.

