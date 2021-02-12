Post covid world seen pluralistic, India to make a difference: Jaishankar

The reference was to the UN Security Council – the most powerful arm of the United Nations -- not being able to come out with a response or a plan of action to tackle the pandemic. This was seen as thanks largely to China and the US being at odds with each other over the origins of covid-19 and the spread of the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) was also seen as slow in designating covid-19 as a pandemic, under pressure reportedly from China, which resulted in governments across the world not putting up steps in time to protect their countries.

