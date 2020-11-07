Post-lockdown, Noida Metro's average daily ridership drops nearly 75% to 4,021

The Noida Metro has an average daily ridership of 15,124 so far this year, which was 22,758 before the coronavirus pandemic and 4,021 after the lockdown imposed to check the infection, according to official figures.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which shared the figures, said it is now aiming at increasing the ridership while maintaining high standards of public service amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NMRC, which celebrated its sixth foundation day on November 5, stated that it has maintained 99.77% punctuality and 99.89% reliability as operational highlights.

It stated that it has recorded an average daily ridership of 15,124 passengers in 2020 on the rail network that links the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, covering 29.7 km through 21 stations.

“Before the lockdown it was 22,758 and after the lockdown 4,021," the NMRC stated.

The services of the Aqua Line were disrupted in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resumed partially on September 7. The services resumed completely five days later.

After resuming the services, the NMRC said its special thrust has been on ensuring that people wear face masks, practice social distancing and sanitisation on the Metro premises.

It said its staff is ensuring standard operating procedures (SOPs) like screening of passengers for masks and body temperature.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

