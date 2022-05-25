Betting has never been a wise choice for making money! It's alluring, risky, addictive, and has great potential to wipe out your money. A postmaster in Madhya Pradesh robbed more than two dozen families' fixed deposits to bet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and now has lost ₹1 crore. Sports betting is illegal in India, however, during IPL this practice has been widespread and the authorities are tracking them down.

