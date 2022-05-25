This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vishal Ahirwar was a postmaster at the Bina sub-post office. He lost ₹1 crore while betting on IPL cricket matches. It is known that Ahirwar had used fixed deposits of 24 families worth ₹1 crore for betting.
Betting has never been a wise choice for making money! It's alluring, risky, addictive, and has great potential to wipe out your money. A postmaster in Madhya Pradesh robbed more than two dozen families' fixed deposits to bet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and now has lost ₹1 crore. Sports betting is illegal in India, however, during IPL this practice has been widespread and the authorities are tracking them down.
Ahirwar used to issue FD passbooks to account holders in the post office.
His crime came into the light when some depositors tried to withdraw their hard-earned money but were told by the Post Office that their FDs were not in the record. These FDs ranged from a couple of thousands to lakhs.
Bina-GRP police station in-charge Ajay Dhurve told The New Indian Express on Tuesday, that the arrested sub-postmaster Vishal Ahirwar has been booked right now u/s 420 IPC (cheating) and 408 IPC (criminal breach of trust). More sections could be added to the case based on the outcome of further investigations.
Dhurve pointed out that the accused sub-postmaster had issued genuine passbooks for fake fixed deposit accounts and put entire money into IPL betting and he has been doing that for the past two years. Ahirwar has allegedly used FDs around ₹2 crore for IPL cricket betting in these two years.
The authorities have been busting IPL betting rackets. On Monday, five persons were arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police for allegedly running a cricket betting racket from an apartment in Pimple Saudagar. The police also seized 30 mobile phones and three laptops which were collectively worth more than ₹5 lakh.
Fixed deposits are the most common and traditional form of investment which comes with guaranteed returns, tax benefits, and a wide range of tenure starting from as low as 7 days to a maximum of 10 years.
It will be keenly watched what happens to these families' savings. Since their hard-earned money has been lost and they hold a genuine passbook.
Earlier this year, to secure the hard-earned money of the depositors, better control, smooth Post office small savings accounts operations, prevention of money laundering activities and as a preventive measure to curb fraud, the Department of Posts had issued numerous guidelines with effect from January 13, 2022.
These are:
1. Linking of mobile number/PAN for the financial transaction carried out in all post offices.
Henceforth, if any transaction (Deposit/Withdrawal/Loan Disbursement/Loan Repayment/Closure of account (either premature or on maturity)) is carried out in any CBS post office;
- ₹20,000 and above, mobile number must be checked and if necessary, updated before initiating the transaction.
- ₹50,000 and above, PAN must be checked and if necessary, updated before initiating the transaction.
- For the purpose, before initiating any transaction of ₹20,000 and above, counter PA shall invoke menu CICD and check, whether the mobile number/PAN is updated in a respective account or not.
- If the mobile number/PAN is not updated/available in the account, in which the transaction is to be done, the mobile number and PAN should be obtained by the counter PA on the voucher from the account holder/authorized person.
- Non-CBS post offices shall also obtain a mobile number for transactions above ₹20,000 and PAN number for transactions above ₹50,000 and the same shall also be written on the voucher by the account holder.
- At any time during visit/inspection, data analysing, public complaints, etc, if it is noticed that incorrect/wrong mobile number/PAN was updated or mobile number/PAN was not updated by the counter PA/Supervisor concerned as prescribed above, stern action should be taken against the erring official by the disciplinary authority concerned.
2. Collection of passbooks at the time of closure/premature closure of any TDA type accounts (RD/TD/MIS/SCSS/KVP & NSC) in single and double-handed post offices.
- At the time of closure/premature closure of any TDA type of accounts (RD/TD/MIS/SCSS/KVP and NSC), all single and double-handed post offices (including BOs) shall collect closed passbook from the account holders. The closure entry is to be noted after the last transaction in the passbook by the post office concerned with a date stamp.
- After verification of closure of account in Finacle, the supervisor shall generate and print an “account closure report" by invoking the HPR menu and handover to the account holder as acknowledgment. If any depositor demand an account statement it may also be provided in lieu of a passbook without any charges.
- After the closure of an account, passbooks of closed TDA category accounts shall be attached with the Account Closure Form and sent in a manner as prescribed for dispatch of vouchers and Long Book Consolidation Journal.
- The DoP circular states that the number of closed passbooks attached should be mentioned in the 'Long Book Consolidation Report-BRN (Today)" or consolidation journal by the postmaster concerned.
- In SBCO, the designated SBCO PA shall also tally the account number and amount in the closed passbooks received with the closure voucher concerned from the single-handed and double-handed post office and will write “Received all closed passbooks for TDA type of accounts" on Long Book consolidation report-BRN received with voucher bundle.
- In case any discrepancy is noticed, In-charge, SBCO shall report the matter to the Divisional Head/Gazetted Postmaster concerned.
