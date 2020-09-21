Post negative oil prices, Sebi steps up risk management for asset classes

MUMBAI: After the settlement fiasco of crude oil contracts at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on 21 April, the markets regulator on Monday prescribed an alternate risk management framework (ARMF) for near zero and negative prices for any underlying commodities/futures.

The 21 April issue was due to unprecedented crisis in international markets, where prices turned negative and the exchange failed to arrive at a settlement price for its contract that closed a day earlier.

"In recent times, extreme volatility has been observed in commodity prices globally, particularly in the case of crude oil, wherein the prices had unprecedentedly gone down to zero and subsequently, even negative. In such a scenario, margins equivalent to even 100% of the futures price would not have been sufficient to cover the steep upward or downward price variations in the futures market," said Securities and Exchange Board of India in a circular.

This framework would be applicable for commodities that require specialised physical storage, else they will have environmental impact, external implications and lead to significant loss.

The ARMF would lead to enhanced minimum margins in absolute terms, extreme loss margins and pre-expiry margins among others.

The commodities would be shifted to ARMF if there is a fall in the commodity prices by more than 50% within 20 trading days, while comparing the intra-day highest and lowest prices and if the international exchange/ clearing corporation having the benchmark contract decides to introduce such measures for negative prices.

These steps follow the two exchanges MCX and BSE Ltd taking steps to avoid settlement issues in case price of underlying commodity becomes zero.

BSE in April allowed trading in commodity derivatives at negative prices, the BOLT Plus trading system has been modified to accept orders and execute trades at negative prices. MCX, on the other hand, introduced new risk management such as additional margins on crude oil futures contracts based on the price movement in the market.

The issue stems from brokers staring at a loss of ₹435 crore following the sharp fall in global crude oil prices on 20 April. Initially MCX implemented a provisional settlement price of ₹1, as the Indian systems did were not tailored to accommodate negative prices of underlying commodities. However, by evening the exchange released the final settlement price of minus ₹2,884 per barrel in line with global prices.

