Post office deposits, other small savings account openings at 3-year low

The steepest fall over the past three years has been in post office savings account openings. These dropped from 1.18 crore in FY 2018-19 to 72.1 lakh in FY2020-21. Public provident fund (PPF) saw a rise in FY 2019-20 and a drop in FY 2020-21. PPF account openings rose from 11.5 lakh to 27.2 lakh in FY 2019-20 before dropping to 19.6 lakh in FY 2020-21. In FY 2021-22, PPF account openings stood at just 3 lakh.