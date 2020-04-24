Home > News > India > Post-pandemic, flying from Delhi airport will involve check-in at home: DIAL
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)

Post-pandemic, flying from Delhi airport will involve check-in at home: DIAL

2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 07:54 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi airport said it will enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume
  • Additional seating arrangements will be made in check-in area for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas and near immigration points

New Delhi: The Delhi airport will ensure strict adherence to social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume, with deployment of additional queue-managers, extra check-in area seats and use of coloured-tape and markers to maintain queue-gap, its operator DIAL said on Friday.

The GMR group-led DIAL said it will continue to regularly sanitize the "high-contact surfaces" like chairs, elevators; close washrooms for cleaning every hour, install auto-dispensing sanitizers and encourage passengers to use the self-check-in facility.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Consequently, all passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

To encourage compliance with social-distancing norms at the airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it will deploy additional queue-managers at kerb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social-distancing markers.

"Signage in coloured tape have been placed at various stand points and staggered seating arrangement with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain gap," the DIAL said in a statement.

For the safety of passengers and staff, trolleys would be disinfected after each use, it stated.

Additional seating arrangements will be made in check-in area for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas and near immigration points, it noted.

Regular sanitization of high-contact surfaces such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, trolleys, handles, trays and baggage belts inside the terminals is being carried out even now, and will continue when the airport reopens fully, the DIAL mentioned.

"Apart from these, washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitize all its surfaces," it stated.

The DIAL will install auto-dispensing santizers in the terminals and in order to avoid crowding at check-in counters, and encourage passengers to either check-in at home or use self-check-in facility at the airport.

"The airport also plans to install UV (ultraviolet) machines to sanitize checked baggage," the operator said.

The airport will also have facilities to isolate suspected COVID-19 passengers as per government directions, it stated.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, "The DIAL is going to continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distancing while in the queue."

"The Delhi airport is also conducting training and assessments of key service personnel, running checks on major facilities, and performing risk evaluations to prepare for resuming operations," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi high court has sought from DGCA the number of passengers of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir that flew from Terminal 1 of Delhi airport. Photo: Mint

Delhi airport's post lockdown plan: More check-in counters, mandatory masks

3 min read . 03:03 PM IST
All the monkeys 'were largely protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection', Sinovac said in its findings

Coronavirus vaccine: Monkeys largely protected during trial, says Chinese firm

3 min read . 07:43 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout