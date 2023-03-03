In the wake of post-vote counting violence, the West Jaintia Hills district administration imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village, Meghalaya till next order. The district administration received information regarding the post-vote violence in Sahsniang village on Thursday, following which the decision was taken.

"There is an apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended and may result in the destruction of property and a possibility of a loss of lives," stated the order issued from the office of District Magistrate B.S. Sohliya on March 2

The order further informed about the imposition of curfew in the places from where incidence of violence were reported.

"I am satisfied that the news of the same is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order. Whereas I am satisfied that curfew may be declared in these areas to ensure that the violence is stopped immediately and that public peace is restored in the area," the order said.

The West Jaintia Hills District administration IAS, BS Sohliya imposed the curfew under Section 144 Cr.PC. "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 Cr. PC, I, B.S. Sohliya, IAS, District Magistrate, West Jaintia Hills District do hereby imposed CURFEW in Sahsniang, village with immediate effect and until further orders," the order stated.

Notably, the vote counting in Meghalaya for assembly polls was done on Thursday. The National People's Party emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats in the state. The BJP has extended its support to the NPP to form the government in the state. Earlier, BJP and NPP came together to form the government in previous tenure.

In Nagaland, BJP created history by sweeping polls and returning to power in Tripura. With this, BJP becomes the single biggest party in the region. The BJP has secured a total of 12 seats in Nagaland. Whereas, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured 25 seats.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven seats, National People's Party (NPP) won five seats, Naga Peoples Front, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale) won two seats each. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) got one seat in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)