Post poll violence, curfew imposed in Meghalaya's Sahsniang village2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 12:27 PM IST
After hearing the news of post-vote counting incidents in the region, district administration imposed Section 144(curfew) in Sahsniang village, Meghalaya till next orderPost poll violence in Meghalaya, curfew imposed in
In the wake of post-vote counting violence, the West Jaintia Hills district administration imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village, Meghalaya till next order. The district administration received information regarding the post-vote violence in Sahsniang village on Thursday, following which the decision was taken.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×