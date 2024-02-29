Post SC flak, Centre to call state health officials over uniform prices of medical treatments across govt, pvt hospitals
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took serious note of discrepancies in charges for medical treatments across government and private medical facilities.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The health ministry has called for a meeting with state governments next week for the implementation of the Clinical Establishment Rules, according to two officials aware of the development, after the Supreme Court took serious note of discrepancies in charges across government and private medical facilities.