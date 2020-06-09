Subscribe
Home >News >India >Post SC order, states told to provide residual demand for Shramik Specials by tomorrow
Migrants stand in a queue at Central Railway Station to board a Shramik Special train for West Bengal

Post SC order, states told to provide residual demand for Shramik Specials by tomorrow

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The announcement came after Supreme Court's order to send migrants home in 15 days
  • Any number of 'Shramik Special' trains will be provided within 24 hours, said Indian Railways

Indian Railways today has written to all state governments to provide a "residual demand" for Shramik Special trains which are operating amid the nationwide lockdown to ferry migrant workers to their home states by 10 June.

The announcement came after Supreme Court order to send migrants home in 15 days. In its orders, the apex court said that states and union territories should prepare a complete list of migrant workers who have reached their home states and mention the work they were engaged in prior to the lockdown. It also asked the states and the centre to specify schemes for employment of migrant workers after the lockdown.

Moreover, the national transporter also informed the state governments that it will continue to provide Shramik Special Trains within 24 hours after the demand is received from them.

So far, more than 4,347 Shramik Special services have been operated by Indian Railways to transport approximately 60 lakh people to their destination states. Shramik trains are being run since 1 May 2020 amid the lockdown, which was imposed by the government from 25 March in order to combat novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

