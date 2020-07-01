Post SPG withdrawal, Priyanka asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate house by 1 August

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate government allotted accommodation within one month, that is, by 1 August, 2020, stated an order from by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In a letter issued for Priyanka's 6B House No 35, in Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, the ministry asked her to vacate the allotted bungalow after withdrawal of special protection group (SPG) and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019.

"One month concessional period on the same rent i e. upto 01.08 2020 is allowed as per rules. It is, therefore, advised to vacate the house on or before 01/08/2020," the order stated.

Priyanka was also notified that any stay beyond the stipulated period will attract damages or penalty as per the rules.

The elite SPG cover given to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi was withdrawn in November last year after Centre pulled out the SPG cover of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only person to have SPG protection.The Gandhis were given the CRPF protection post that.

The SPG is an armed force that provides proximate security to the prime minister. Following the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the SPG Act was amended to provide protection to all former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.

The Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka, today alleged that weavers in PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi, are being forced to pledge their jewellery and houses to survive, and said only a concrete financial package can help them.

"UP CM at an event told the PM that lakhs of jobs are being provided in small and medium industries.But the reality is that weavers who are the pride of Varanasi, PM's parliamentary constituency, are today forced to live by pledging their jewellery and houses. All their work has come to a standstill during the lockdown," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader tagged a news report alleging that weavers in Varanasi are on the verge of starvation and are being forced to pledge their jewellery and houses to survive.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated