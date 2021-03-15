The government said on Monday that post-disinvestment, the prospects of the existing employees are expected to improve with the growth in production, productivity and profitability.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said "On strategic disinvestment, it is expected that the strategic buyer will bring in new funds, technology and improved management practices for optimum development of business potential and growth of the CPSE. The growth of the company post-disinvestment would be able to generate higher economic activity, growth of the ancillary industries and contribute to the economic growth of the country, which will result in the creation of new job opportunities."

The proposed strategic disinvestment of the company is on a ‘going concern’ basis, with the change in ownership only and employees will generally continue to be the company’s employees. Further, the agreed terms and conditions laid down in the Share Purchase Agreement may have specific clauses in respect of the employees. Post-disinvestment, the prospects of the employees are expected to improve with the growth in production, productivity and profitability, he added

The MoS Finance was asked: Whether the Government has assessed the impact of the disinvestment on employees and if so, the number of employees that are expected to be impacted as a result of this?

The government has so far given ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of 35 CPSEs and its subsidiaries since 2016, Thakur said.

"This is based on the recommendations of NITI Aayog, which has been mandated to identify CPSEs for strategic disinvestment. For this purpose, NITI Aayog identified these CPSEs based on the criteria of - national security, sovereign function at arm’s length; and market imperfections and public purpose," he also said.

Answering the question about the details and number of PSUs, among these PSUs which are profit-making and those which are running in loss for the last three years, he said, "Profitability or loss of the CPSE is not a relevant criterion for disinvestment. This list includes profit-making as well as loss-making CPSEs."





