Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said "On strategic disinvestment, it is expected that the strategic buyer will bring in new funds, technology and improved management practices for optimum development of business potential and growth of the CPSE. The growth of the company post-disinvestment would be able to generate higher economic activity, growth of the ancillary industries and contribute to the economic growth of the country, which will result in the creation of new job opportunities."

