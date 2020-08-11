Home >News >India >Post surgery, Pranab continues to remain critical, he's on ventilator support: Hospital
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI)

Post surgery, Pranab continues to remain critical, he's on ventilator support: Hospital

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 02:15 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Medical examination of the former President, who also tested positive for Covid-19, revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, Army's R&R hospital said

New Delhi: Medical examination of former President Pranab Mukherjee revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, said the Army Research and Referral hospital on Tuesday.

Post surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical and he is on ventilator support, the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said he was admitted in a critical condition on Monday.

The 84-year-old former President has been on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at Army's R&R hospital , where he was admitted on Monday morning after testing positive for Covid-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon.

A powerful orator and scholar, Pranab had been a Congress stalwart before he was elected as India's 13th President and served from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

