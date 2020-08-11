Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Post surgery, Pranab continues to remain critical, he's on ventilator support: Hospital
Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Post surgery, Pranab continues to remain critical, he's on ventilator support: Hospital

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Medical examination of the former President, who also tested positive for Covid-19, revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, Army's R&R hospital said

New Delhi: Medical examination of former President Pranab Mukherjee revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, said the Army Research and Referral hospital on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Medical examination of former President Pranab Mukherjee revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, said the Army Research and Referral hospital on Tuesday.

Post surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical and he is on ventilator support, the hospital said in a statement.

Post surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical and he is on ventilator support, the hospital said in a statement.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The hospital said he was admitted in a critical condition on Monday.

The 84-year-old former President has been on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at Army's R&R hospital , where he was admitted on Monday morning after testing positive for Covid-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon.

A powerful orator and scholar, Pranab had been a Congress stalwart before he was elected as India's 13th President and served from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated