Post-Covid conditions may likely include these sexual problems in men

However, men who are older might be at an increased risk for developing erectile dysfunction due to underlying medical problems — along with post-Covid aftereffects. “There are a few other reasons why older men could be at an increased risk of developing erectile dysfunction after Covid-19: Testosterone levels decrease as we age, and we know that testosterone is essential for normal erectile function. When you’re older, you are also more likely to experience an increased inflammatory response to Covid-19," says Dr. Chirag Bhandari, Founder, Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health.

