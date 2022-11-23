Post-Covid conditions may likely include these sexual problems in men

Coronavirus infection has rendered many with with several problems including neurological damage, epilepsy, anxiety and reduction in brain functioning. However, health experts have informed that many male patients who survived a bout of coronavirus infection have complained about erectile dysfunction.
The coronavirus infection has caused several other long term abnormalities and left their patients susceptible to cardiovascular diseases, like heart attack. However, something that has only affected male patients is erectile dysfunction. Coronavirus infection has cause an array of sexual problems for its male patients.
Studying several symptoms and other scientific theories it has been understood that erectile dysfunction after covid-19 could be a psychosomatic reason. When someone gets Covid-19, they could be fatigued and maybe a little depressed, and this could contribute to their inability to get erections.
Health experts have referred to other theories which state that Covid-19 might decrease testosterone levels and that could potentially cause erectile dysfunction. There could also be a nerve component, as Covid-19 can directly impact the nerves.
As per reports, there have been identifications of virus particles in the endothelium (which is located inside of the heart and blood vessels) and we know that Covid-19 is primed to cause endothelial dysfunction, potentially leading to erectile dysfunction.
However, men who are older might be at an increased risk for developing erectile dysfunction due to underlying medical problems — along with post-Covid aftereffects. “There are a few other reasons why older men could be at an increased risk of developing erectile dysfunction after Covid-19: Testosterone levels decrease as we age, and we know that testosterone is essential for normal erectile function. When you’re older, you are also more likely to experience an increased inflammatory response to Covid-19," says Dr. Chirag Bhandari, Founder, Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health.
Along with the anatomical variations in the male body, along with the pervasive fear of contracting the virus, the uncertainty regarding the future, the financial, economic, and overall global losses, and the reduced social support during confinement have contributed to the experience of significant levels of psychological distress, exacerbation of worry, anxiety, and depression in individuals of the general population worldwide.
The post-pandemic effect has contributed to triggering underlying mental vulnerabilities in healthy individuals and/or in reactivating psychiatric illnesses in those with pre-existing mental health conditions.
