Post-COVID, new year shoppers crowd major Kolkata markets

"There has been a steady increase in footfalls in our store during this year's 'Chaitra sale' from mid-March. The scene in the market is encouraging as people are found jostling in marketplaces to grab the annual offers by many traders like us," said Subhas Modak, an owner of a garment shop in Shyambazar area in the northern part of the city. Similar was the experience for Amit Rana, a garment seller in South Kolkata's Jadavpur market as he was witnessing high customers footfalls told PTI.