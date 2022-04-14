Post-COVID, new year shoppers crowd major Kolkata markets

Post-COVID, new year shoppers crowd major Kolkata markets3 min read . 14 Apr 2022
- The run-up to Poila Boisakh, the first day of the Bengali new year, is traditionally a peak season for shopkeepers and accounts for one-third of their annual sales.
Owing to COVID, businesses remained lull for over 2 years in Bengal. But an annual stock clearance exercise by traders and jewellers before the Bengali new year brought cheer for them as people started going out for a shopping spree. The run-up to 'Poila Boisakh', the first day of the Bengali new year, is traditionally a peak season for shopkeepers and accounts for one-third of their annual sales.
"This time, the revenue is nearly 60-70 per cent of the pre-pandemic 'Chaitra sale' but margins dropped significantly due to inflation," said Asim Saha, a shopkeeper in Gariahat market in south Kolkata as quoted by PTI.
Burrabazar, New Market, Hatibagan, Gariahat and Jadavpur, major markets in the city were buzzing as shoppers for the past few weeks. People seem to be busy buying clothes, home decors and other items for their loved ones during 'Chaitra sale', the stock clearing offer at the end of an year.
"There has been a steady increase in footfalls in our store during this year's 'Chaitra sale' from mid-March. The scene in the market is encouraging as people are found jostling in marketplaces to grab the annual offers by many traders like us," said Subhas Modak, an owner of a garment shop in Shyambazar area in the northern part of the city. Similar was the experience for Amit Rana, a garment seller in South Kolkata's Jadavpur market as he was witnessing high customers footfalls told PTI.
“Customers are visiting our store but the volume of sales is less as compared to what we used to see in pre-Poila Boisakh period earlier. This is due to a price rise. We are unable to explain to our customers that our margins have squeezed this time despite the increase in prices," he said.
"Wearing new clothes on Poila Boisakh is a tradition for Bengalis but I could not buy any gift for my two daughters on the last two new year occasions. I have suffered a lot due to the pandemic. But now I am happy as I will give new clothes to my wards this time," said Sumit Hazra, a worker in a factory here.
Noting that it is encouraging for the shoppers to witness such rush, National Hawkers Federation general secretary Shaktiman Ghosh said, “At least 40 per cent of our market is lost to online retailers. Earnings have fallen as neither sales nor margins are at pre-COVID levels. Hawkers and traders are facing hardship due to their financial condition. They need working capital support to revive their businesses."
People are also flocking to jewellery stores ahead of this year's 'Poila Boisakh' on Friday.
"Rising inflation and price uncertainty have led the consumers to make most of the offers that jewellers are offering as a part of the mid-festive sale. Interestingly, it is diamond jewellery, which is driving the overall sales of yellow and white metals," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.
As the price and demand are expected to surge during the wedding season, consumers are queuing up in jewellery stores to avoid further pocket pinch, he said.
