Posters of wanted Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist surface in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, police warn of possible disguise

Posters of wanted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist have surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda amid intensified operations. Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta said the Pakistani terrorist, identified as Saifullah, is believed to be hiding in the Chatroo belt of the adjoining Kishtwar district.

Intelligence inputs suggest he is desperately seeking an opportunity to flee and may attempt to avoid detection by changing his appearance — including possibly dressing in women’s clothing or wearing a burqa, said the police officer, reported PTI.

"We have circulated his poster - both with and without a beard - for the information of the general public. It is the poster of the same individual (Saifullah) who is the main JeM commander who is alive and attempting to flee Chatroo belt," he said, requesting people to immediately share information with police on spotting this person anywhere at any time.

The posters, carrying photographs and brief details of the suspects, urge the public to share any credible information with the police while assuring complete confidentiality and protection of informants, the officials said.

Search operation ongoing The release of the Pakistani terrorist's posters comes amid heightened security operations in the high-altitude areas across the Jammu region. The stepped-up vigil reportedly follows recent encounters and fresh intelligence inputs indicating the presence of militants in the area.

SSP Mehta said that a search operation has been ongoing for the past four days in the Thathri area of Doda. He said whenever police receive any information about suspicious individuals, search operations are immediately launched, reported PTI.

The officer also appealed to the public to ensure that the police are informed before renting out any house or shop in their area, emphasising that prior verification is essential for maintaining security and preventing misuse of rented premises.

Posters released at which areas? Posters were seen at key checkpoints and public places, including Nagri, Dessa, Ganpat Bridge at the Doda entry point, and Thathri, the officials said.

They added that more notices are being displayed in other sensitive areas to widen public awareness and outreach.

Officials noted that the poster campaign is part of intensified efforts to dismantle terror networks operating in the Chenab Valley, including Doda and neighbouring Kishtwar districts, which have witnessed a series of encounters in recent years after militants attempted to revive activities in parts of the Jammu region that had largely been cleared of terrorism.

Meanwhile, security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Chilli forest in the Gandoh area of Doda on Saturday morning, leading to the recovery of eatables and blankets, the officials said.