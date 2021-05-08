Postive covid test no longer mandatory for hospital admission: Govt

NEW DELHI : A positive covid-19 test is no longer mandatory for admission into a covid-19 hospital, the Union health ministry said in its latest clinical management guidelines.

"Requirement of a positive test for covid-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a covid health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC (covid care centre), DCHC (dedicated covid health centre) or DCH (dedicated covid hospital) as the case may be," the government said in a statement.

CCCs shall offer care for mild cases, while DCHCs shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. If a patient progresses to severe covid, they are sent to DCHs.

The change in norms was aimed at ensuring prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from covid-19.

The new guidelines also said that no patient will be refused services on any count. They clarify that no one will be refused admission to hospitals on the grounds that they are unable to produce a valid identity card showing them to be belonging to the city where the hospital is located. The guidelines apply also to the purchase of oxygen or essential drugs by such persons.

However, the government has added that admissions to a hospital must be based on need, and that such institutions should ensure that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization.

The new guidelines come at a time when India is seeing a sharp surge in covid-19 cases amid a second wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, India added over 400,000 cases for the third consecutive day, while nearly 4,000 patients died.

