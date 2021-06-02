Subscribe
Home >News >India >Fifteen million workers lost jobs in May, reversing gains

The number of people employed fell to 375.45 million in May from 390.79 million in April.
3 min read . 01:38 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

The stretched job market may hit consumer spending and economic revival, say economists

At least 15.33 million Indians lost their jobs in May, erasing gains achieved since July 2020, a situation that may adversely affect consumer spending and economic revival.

The number of people employed fell to 375.45 million in May from 390.79 million in April, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In April and May, the number of people employed in salaried and non-salaried jobs fell by almost 23 million as the second wave of the pandemic infected millions of Indians, and states imposed lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

