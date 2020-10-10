Postman to get Goa farmers enrolled in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

"A total of 11,000 Goan farmers who could not enroll so far for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, are being reached to their doorstep through the Postman. The local postman who we are used to seeing bringing mail to our doorstep so far will come to fill the form for the 11,000 farmers in the state who are eligible for this scheme as per the department records,"said Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar, who is also the Agriculture Minister of the state, in the press conference organized at Krishi Bhavan at Tonca.