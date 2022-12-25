The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that the post-mortem reports of deceased actor Tunisha Sharma, have confirmed ‘hanging’ as the cause of death. The police also informed about the love affair of Tunisha Sharma with Sheezan Khan and the couple had a breakup 15 days ago.

"Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here.

"Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as a hanging," the ACP further added.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sheezan. Tunisha has worked with Sheezan as a co-actor in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.'

Sheezan's lawyer, Sharad Rai has termed the allegations as 'baseless.' "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless."

"As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and the deceased's phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad' as of now," the ACP further added.

On Saturday, Tunisha Sharma who appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and 'Dabangg 3', was found dead on the set of a TV serial.

The police claim that one of the reasons for this extreme step by Tunisha can be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

With inputs from ANI.