Post-mortem confirms ‘hanging’ as cause of actor Tunisha's death: Mumbai Police2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 04:28 PM IST
- The police informed about the love affair of Tunisha Sharma with Sheezan Khan and the couple had a breakup 15 days ago
The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that the post-mortem reports of deceased actor Tunisha Sharma, have confirmed ‘hanging’ as the cause of death. The police also informed about the love affair of Tunisha Sharma with Sheezan Khan and the couple had a breakup 15 days ago.