Post-vaccination deaths not related to jab: health ministry

Two people—both men, one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Karnataka—have died in India within 48 hours of receiving the covid-19 vaccine, according to official data released on Monday. However, the Uttar Pradesh death was not related to the vaccination , the government said, while the post-mortem report on the other man is due.

A 52-year-old man from Moradabad, UP, was vaccinated on Saturday and died on Sunday evening. But his death was not related to the vaccination as per the post-mortem report, said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary in the health ministry. “Post-mortem by a board of three doctors revealed death due to cardiopulmonary disease (pockets of pus in lungs) and enlarged heart," he said.

The second death was of a 43-year-old man from Bellary in Karnataka. He too was vaccinated on Saturday and died on Monday.

“The cause of death is anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure. The post mortem is scheduled today (Monday) at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka," Agnani said.

As India entered the third day of a countrywide covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday, at least 580 people have reported Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).

Most complained of fever, headache and nausea, according to the provisional government data. The government said there has been no case of serious or severe AEFI on account to vaccination.

An AEFI is any unexpected medical occurrence which may not necessarily be related to the vaccine or vaccination process.

“Of the total AEFI cases, seven have required hospitalization. Of the three cases reported from Delhi, two have been discharged whereas one case of reported fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj," said Agnani.

“The reported case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at the Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Of the two cases of AEFI in Karnataka, one is under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second person is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga," he said.

So far, more than 381,000 people have been vaccinated, including over 148,000 on Monday. Public health experts said covid-19 vaccination should be encouraged as vaccines don’t generally cause deaths and adverse effects are common. India has granted emergency use authorization to two vaccines—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin.

“Both the vaccines, which have been rolled out in India, have been found to be safe by the Drugs Controller General of India’s expert Committee. It is not known which vaccine was given to the people who died," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The interim analysis of the Phase-3 trial of AstraZaneca vaccine has been published and there have been no safety concerns. Data analysed of 11,000 participants had one death, that too in the control arm. Inactivated vaccines (like Covaxin) are generally safe, and unlikely to be related to death. The vaccinations should continue." The number of active cases on Monday stood at over 200,000. With 145 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to more than 153,000.

