Poverty alleviation focus of govt: Murmu

New Delhi: The “far-sightedness" of the government’s decisions has helped India become the 5th largest economy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday in her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament ahead of the Budget session.

In her address, she spoke about the government’s achievement in accelerating poverty alleviation, focus on the middle class, women empowerment and manufacturing sector among others.

The address comes in the backdrop of a number of state elections this year and general elections in 2024.

In her first address to a joint sitting of Parliament, the president also outlined India’s growing stature in the international community including its role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, QUAD and as the current president of G20.

“Today the debate is no longer about policy paralysis, instead India is being recognized for her rapid development and the far-sightedness of her decisions. That is why, we have now become the fifth largest economy in the world, up from the 10th spot," she said.

Murmu said: “My government is of the firm opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. Therefore, there has been a relentless fight against corruption in the last few years.“

“In the last few years, the Benami Property Act was notified with a view to create a corruption-free ecosystem. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act was passed to confiscate the properties of criminals who absconded after committing economic offences. An effective system has also been put in place to end the practice of favouritism and corruption in government machinery,“ she said.