Poverty alleviation, green energy to India’s global standing feature in President’s address

Poverty alleviation, green energy to India’s global standing feature in President’s address1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The president outlined India’s growing stature in the international community and India’s growing role in the Shanghai Cooperation Orgations, Quad and the ongoing presidency of G20 for 2023.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament ahead of the Budget session. In her address, she spoke about the government’s achievement in terms of accelerating poverty alleviation, focus on the middle class, women empowerment, and manufacturing sector among others.
