Poverty, infra, education, jobs are key challenges for India: Tharoor

“We have to deal with the hardware of development—the ports, the roads, the airports, all the infrastructural progress we need to make—and the software of development, the human capital, the need for the ordinary person in India to be able to have a couple of square meals a day, to be able to send his or her children to a decent school, and to aspire to work a job that will give them opportunities to transform themselves. We have to tackle and end corruption. But, at the same time, it is imperative that this journey takes place in an open and inclusive society, in a rich and diverse and plural civilization."