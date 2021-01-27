Poverty set to rise as covid takes jobs: UN

“The job loss and income loss has a direct bearing on any economy. For India, the covid outbreak has been one of large-scale health, economic and people crisis. While people are talking about job loss and income loss in formal sectors, the informal sector has faced severe trauma, but lack of data hides the crisis. This is and will be bad for poverty alleviation in the short- and medium-terms, for economic revival, and for achieving sustainable development goals in areas like education, poverty, social equity," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.