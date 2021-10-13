Coal shortage: The Centre has rejected reports of coal shortage in the county saying supply is being ramped up and there will be no problem in meeting the supply for power generation.

Coal supply to power plants goes up to 2 million tonnes

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi today informed that cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants from all sources including Coal India, which fulfils 80% of total requirement, recorded more than 2 million tonnes on Tuesday. “We are increasing coal dispatch to power plants further to ensure sufficient coal stocks at power plants," he said on Twitter.

The minister has been taking stock of coal supplies and holding review meeting with officials of coal fields. Today, he is scheduled to take stock of Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda mines of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited, a Coal India subsidiary.

Coal stock is rising

Talking to reporters after arriving at the Bilaspur airport, Joshi said today the requirement is 1.1 million tonnes of coal for power generation and the Centre has already supplied two million tonnes. "The stock is also rising because of it. I assure that there will be no problem in meeting the supply for power generation in the country," he said.

“As far as the requirement is concerned, the power ministry had put forth the demand for supply of 1.9 million tonnes (for power generation units) and after 20th (October), two million tonnes. Today only, we have supplied two million tonnes and rest of the things I will discuss after the review (of mines)," the minister added.

Delhi: No outage on account of power shortage

In a separate update, the Ministry of Power said the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October 21. "As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," it said.

Sitharaman: No shortage of coal in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too stressed that there is no shortage of coal in India and that reports suggesting any such crisis are “baseless". She said that Power Minister RK Singh just two days ago said that absolutely baseless information is floating around that there is probably shortage of coal which will lead to a gap in the supply demand situation in the energy consumption.

"Absolute baseless! There is no shortage of anything. In fact, if I recall the minister's statement, every power producing installation has the next four days’ stock absolutely available within their own premises and the supply chain has not broken at all," Sitharaman said at Harvard Kennedy School on Tuesday.

India now a power surplus country

Responding to a question on energy crisis and reduced coal inventories in India, Sitharaman said there are not going to be any deficiencies which may lead to any shortfall of supply. "We are now a power surplus country. We are also taking fairly good amount of risks to see what the basket of energy is available for India, how much is based on fossil fuel and how much comes from renewable and we are always looking at ways in which it can be shifted in favor of renewable energy. So the picture is not of short supply, but it's also picture of newer components into the basket," she said.

