Power crisis to worsen with the early heatwave

The central government and states have blamed each other for fuel shortages at power plants and the ensuing blackouts. On Thursday, Union power minister Raj Kumar Singh said the inability of state distribution companies (discoms) to purchase electricity and coal and inadequate planning by state governments caused the crisis. In turn, states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan have blamed the Centre for the crisis, saying coal supplies have been erratic. Several states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, have resorted to massive power cuts as demand outstripped supply amid soaring demand for air-conditioning.

